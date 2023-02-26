Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least two labourers were killed after an under-construc­tion Bhara Kahu bypass flyover collapsed early Saturday morn­ing, police sources reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the incident site and pulled three labourers out of rubble, where­as, two succumbed to injuries, Islamabad Capital Territory spokesman said.

According to rescue officials, heavy construction material was being pitched on it when the por­tion caved in.

Later, Inspector General Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal along with Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed and other officials visited the incident site to supervise the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, a committee un­der the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon was also consti­tuted to review all aspects relat­ed to the incident.

The 5.6 km-long Bhara Kahu bypass (including a 1km flyover) starts from Murree Road at Mal­pur and culminates on Murree Road near the Jugi bus stop from where the flyover begins till the end of the local bazaar towards Murree.