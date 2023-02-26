Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - : Muzaffargarh Police registered a case against five alleged out­laws for abducting a kid of class 5th, here on Saturday. According to the police, a citizen namely Azhar Khan Chandia in an application submitted to Khangarh police station maintained that his kid named Mu­hammad Zafar, a student of class five, was allegedly abducted by Muhammad Imran alongwith another four unknown outlaws. The police registered a case and started searching for the alleged outlaws and the abducted kid. The heirs also appealed to Inspector General Punjab to help the family in tracing their kid.