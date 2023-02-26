Share:

LAHORE-Seventh death anniversary of legendary Pakistani film actor, producer and director Habib-Ur-Rehman was observed on Saturday. People from all walks of life through social media platforms paid him rich tributes for his unforgettable services in the showbiz industry. He was born in 1931 in the Indian state of Patiala. He showcased his talent in more than 600 Punjabi and Urdu films and is counted among the illustrious romantic heroes.

Habib-Ur-Rehman started his film career in 1956 with the movie ‘Lakht-e jigar’ as a side hero along Santosh Kumar and Noor Jehan. His first super hit movie was ‘Zeher-e-Ishq’ with Mussarat Nazeer.

He won the Nigar Award as the best actor for Luqman’s movie ‘Admi’ and Shabab Kiranvi’s ‘Surraiya’. Habib-Ur-Rehman also won worldwide recognition for his heartfelt performance in the historical movie ‘Devdaas’ paired with Shamim Ara and Nayyar Sultana. In order to honour his services, the government awarded him with the Presidential Pride accolade. He died after a prolonged illness in 2016.