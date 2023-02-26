Share:

LAHORE - The Sindh Tennis Association (STA) under the auspices of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) will organize 9th KC - Indus Pharma National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championship at the synthetic courts of Karachi Club, from March 10 to 17. Indus Pharma, a renowned Pharmaceutical Company is the sponsor of this prestigious annual PTF circuit championship. The events include Juniors U-18 singles & doubles, girls U-18 singles & doubles, boys U-14 singles & doubles, girls U-14 singles & doubles, boys/girls U-12 singles & doubles, boys/girls U-10 singles & doubles, Seniors 35 Plus Doubles, 45 Plus Doubles, Seniors 55 Plus Doubles. Local events are men’s singles and doubles and wheelchair men’s singles. It is PTF Grade-II National Tournament. The awards shall be given to the winners and runners-up of juniors events, daily allowance shall be given to all outstation main draw junior players until elimination, travelling allowance to all outstation main draw junior players. The last date of entry is March 8. The organizing committee comprises Gulzar Firoz President, Muhammad Khalid Rehmani Tournament Referee, Qudsia Raja Assistant Referee and Sarwar Hussain Tournament Director. The Disciplinary Committee includes Altaf Hussain, Karim Gul Agha, Imran Dewaney. The members are Shumail Tajamul, Irfan Elahi, Raisa Ashfaq, Shagufta Samadani, Farha Riaz, Perween Akhter, Erum Bukhari, Ishrat Zehra, Rafi Derbari, Salman Karim Mughal, Mahpara Karim Mughal. The entries can be sent to Muhammad Khalid Rehmani at 0300-3607209.