KARACHI -A 60-year-old Afghan citizen died in the Landhi jail, Karachi, sources said on Saturday. As per details, the Afghani citizen named Faiz Muhammad was arrested last month for not having proper documents. The prison sources said that the Afghan council general was informed when the prisoner start suffering from se-vere illness during imprisonment. Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested five Afghan citizens from the Peshawar airport during the immigration process. The Afghan citizens were all set to board an interna-tional flight to London on fake Afghanistan passports. Furthermore, the arrested citizens were handed over to an anti-human trafficking cell for further investiga-tions.