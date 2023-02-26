Share:

LAHORE-Having the right vision of attaining specific goals is one thing, but having the courage to walk on unconventional paths, hustle, learn-unlearn things, acquire new knowledge each day and practice patience to turn those visions into a beautiful reality is a different thing altogether. People who belong to the latter category are those who surrender to their dreams and never ever doubt their dreams or themselves. Belonging to this category is another passionate talent named Attaullah Chohan, who has remained steadfast in all that he has desired to do in his career and life. This has what turned him into a well-recognised singer, actor and musician, who, at every step of the way has given his all and worked his fingers to the bone to create massive buzz around his work as a versatile talent. The singer and music artist already has to his name several euphonic songs and many that he is planning to drop soon. His tuneful melodies have evoked great emotions in listeners and music lovers, which has what gained him enormous love and praise from them. He says this keeps motivating him to do and get better at his craft as a music artist. The Dubai-based talented being started his career in 2017 singing the official song of the “Maratha Arabian cricket team” of the T10 cricket league international and went ahead to sing for the official song of “Rajput’s” cricket team of T10 cricket league international and the official theme song of 10pl cricket league international. What has attracted significant attention of people toward him is that he has also proved his mettle as a line producer and event organizer. As a line producer, he has worked in the Bollywood movie Street Dancer 3, while as an event organizer, he has spellbound people by organizing music events in Dubai and other successful events for several prominent Punjabi singers like Kuwar Virk and Maninder Buttar. Attaullah Chohan is planning to do much more compelling work as a singer, actor and musician in the near future and is truly excited about the same.