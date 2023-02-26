Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Candidates belonging to various political parties, especially PML (N) and PTI, including independent candidates filed their nomination papers with the re­turning officers of their respective areas on Saturday to contest the election to the offices of Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, Mayors and Deputy Mayors of the newly-elected local bodies including District Councils, Mu­nicipal Corporations, Municipal Committees, Union Councils in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir. Elections to the heads of the civic bodies are sched­uled to be held on March 02, as announced by Azad Jammu Kashmir Election Commission.

In Mirpur district, the candidates for the slots of Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, Mayor, Deputy Mayor of the civic bodies filed their respective nomination papers with the District Returning officer / Addi­tional District & Session judge Mirpur District.

Raja Naveed Akhter son of Raja Akhter Ali has been elected unopposed as Chairman of District Council Mirpur.