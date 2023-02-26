LAHORE    -    Business leaders of different mar­kets and trade centres on Saturday called on Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana here. The busi­ness and trade leaders included Mu­jahid Maqsood Butt, Syed Sameer Ali Shah, Chaudhry Noor Elahi, Sal­eem Anwar Butt, Amjad Khan, Mian Tauseef and other representatives of traders. DIG Operations Afzaal Ah­mad Kausar, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, SPs, and other senior police officers were present at this occa­sion. During the meeting, the busi­ness community informed the CCPO about their concerns regarding the call of shutters down by a religious cum political party. The trade lead­ers said they had unanimously no concern with the shutters down call and wanted to continue their business. The CCPO listened to the concerns of the business commu­nity and assured them that no one would be allowed to pressurize them to close their business and strict action would be taken against any violations.

