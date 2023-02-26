Share:

A Chinese company has gifted sports shoes worth thirty-eight million rupees to help flood-affected people of Pakistan.

According to China Leather Industry Association, the company launched an initiative named “Put on Chinese Shoes, Rebuild New Home” in January.

The company, one of the leading sports brand companies in China, took action to express its care for the flood affected people in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque has expressed his sincere thanks to the company for their generous help to the flood-stricken groups in Pakistan.

He said the donation made him felt once again the warmth of the Chinese people towards the Pakistani people.