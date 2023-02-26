Share:

PESHAWAR - City Capital police have ensured a tight security hold-up to ensure a peaceful environment in Peshawar.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, on the special directives of the police high-ups, the process of tight security checking is being continued at all entries and exits of the city.

The capital city police are carrying a special crackdown against unregistered motorcycles and tinted- glass vehicles.

Besides, Station House Officers (SHOs) personnel of local police, Ababeel Squad and City Patrolling are also performing duties at checkpoints while checking suspects and travelling documents of Afghan refugees. The documents of the vehicles are also being checked at these checkpoints through VVS System while suspects are also verified at their local level.

Police recover stolen money from bandit

In a swift operation, the Capital City Police have arrested an armed and dangerous bandit who had stolen money from a cloth merchant.

The businessman, Muhammad Naeem from Faisalabad, was targeted by the bandit when he was returning after collecting money from shopkeepers.

The police were able to recover the stolen money and a loaded 30-bore pistol with cartridges from the arrested bandit, Syed son of Gul Akbar, a resident of district Orakzai and was presently living in Peshawar.