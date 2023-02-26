Share:

KARACHI-The Safety and Quality Management System (SQMS) Direc-torate of the Civil Aviation Authority, after completing its Lahore airport audit, will begin audit of the Kara-chi’s Jinnah International Airport on February 27 (Mon-day). Sources told that during audit of the Karachi airport, international aviation standards will be examined. Karachi airport runway, terminal building, airside and other sections will be audited, sources added.

The CAA’s Safety and Quality Management System (SQMS) Directorate has already completed audit of the Islama-bad, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar airports. The SQMS Directorate, during the process of audit re-views and examines international aviation standards.

Internal audit of the airports across Pakistan is manda-tory under International Civil Aviation Organization rules. The SQMS wing of the CAA will conduct auditor of all airports An exclusive Safety and Quality Management System Direc-torate has been established within CAA to support the implementation of SMS by ANS Division (ANSP) and at Aer-odromes.

The ANS Division in coordination with SQMS Directorate carries out all required functions to identify hazards in the system and to mitigate the identified risks in order to maintain the target level of safety. Any sig-nificant safety-related change to the ATS system or a new procedure is only implemented after a safety assess-ment has demonstrated that an acceptable level of safety will be met. Pakistan CAA has also established mechanism for post-implementation monitoring to verify that the defined level of safety continues to be met.

Besides the regulatory requirement to implement SMS, ANS Division in line with the CAA organizational policy is looking forward for implementation of a quality manage-ment system based on international standard ISO 9001-2008.