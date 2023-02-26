Share:

LAHORE - Care­taker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Pun­jab Institute of Cardiology and Mian Munshi Hospital late Friday night impromp­tu. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir and CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana also accompanied him. The Caretaker CM ex­pressed his dissatisfaction over the state of affairs of Mian Munshi Hospital as Deputy Medical Superin­tendent was absent from duty, said a handout issued on Saturday. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to transfer the absent DMS forthwith. He inquired from the patients about medical facilities be­ing provided in the hospital and also reviewed cleanli­ness arrangements in the hospital.