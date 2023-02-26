LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Punjab Institute of Cardiology and Mian Munshi Hospital late Friday night impromptu. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir and CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana also accompanied him. The Caretaker CM expressed his dissatisfaction over the state of affairs of Mian Munshi Hospital as Deputy Medical Superintendent was absent from duty, said a handout issued on Saturday. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to transfer the absent DMS forthwith. He inquired from the patients about medical facilities being provided in the hospital and also reviewed cleanliness arrangements in the hospital.
Share: