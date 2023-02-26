Share:

Peshawar - Commissioner Bannu Division Parvez Sabat Khel presided over a meeting, on Saturday, to fulfil the goals of the 7th Digital Census and make it useful for the future.

The purpose of the meeting was to provide facilities to the personnel deployed to complete all the stages of the census, to mark and to achieve the targets. During the meeting, the officials of the concerned departments informed the divisional commissioner about the overall preparation, procedure and completion of the ongoing census.

Reviewing the arrangements, the commissioner said that census is very important for the country on the basis of which permanent plans, strategies and decisions are made. There for authenticity should maintain in the whole process. He explained that district control rooms will be established in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan, so that the problems faced by the people in the census can be solved immediately.

On this occasion, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Anwar, officers of Pakistan Army, officials of NADRA and Bureau of Statistics, officials of the district administration were present in the meeting. The commissioner warned that no negligence by the concerned departments will be tolerated in the conduct of census.