LAHORE - Caretaker Minister for Local Govern­ment and Community Development (LG&CD) Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Mu­rad discussed standard of munici­pal services to masses, and law and order situation, in Gujranwala and Bahawalpur divisions with the com­missioners during separate video-link meetings, held here on Saturday.

The minister gave various targets to the commissioners for improve­ment of municipal services in the districts across their divisions and asked them to create realisation among the subordinate officers that they were actually servants of peo­ple. Ibrahim Hasan Murad directed that an effective plan should be made for the success of the proposed thirty-day “Safai Nisaf Iman” cam­paign and all streetlights should be switched to LED to save electricity. He said that for effective elimination of encroachments, separate places should be allocated for the cart vendors and they should be shifted there. The provincial minister said that plans should be initiated for es­tablishment of model cemeteries. He urged the commissioners to ensure elimination of ghost employees from waste management companies as well as from other subordinate offic­es besides ensuring timely redress of citizens’ complaints.