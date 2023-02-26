Share:

ATTOCK - DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan has said that controlling the recent increase in terrorism was the first priority, by improving the checking system at the entry and exit points of the district. The staff had been equipped with necessary equipment and actions are being taken against drug and prostitution dens. If any SHO doesn’t work, please contact me directly and I will fix it, he said and added that the purpose of the meeting with the journalists is not only to discuss the problems but to find their solution. If the media identifies the crimes, immediate action will be taken, he said.

He was addressing the first introductory meeting with the electronic print media representatives at the DPO office on Saturday. PRO Shehruz Khanzada and other police officers were also present on the occasion.