Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - The court has awarded a death sentence and Rs4 lac fine to the mur­derer of Mushtaq Dasti, brother of former Mem­ber National Assembly Jamshed Dasti. Additional Session Judge (ASJ) Ahmed Iqbal has decided the mur­der case, and sentenced the main accused Ahmed Raza Shah to death and a fine of Rs4 lac. It’s worth mentioning here that the accused had shot and killed Mushtaq Dasti, during a panchayat at Mehmoodkot Road in the suburbs of Mu­zaffargarh last year.