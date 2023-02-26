Share:

Lahore - A Lahore judicial magistrate said the FIA shouldn’t have filed two young daughters’ kidnapping case against Umar Farooq Zahoor.

Ghulam Murtaza Virk, Judicial Magistrate Section-30 directed that the matter be prosecuted in Karachi because the alleged kidnapping of teens, Zainab and Zuneira occurred in Karachi some 14 years ago.

The judge ordered that the case file, including with all attachments and evidence, be returned to the prosecution to file before a competent venue.

Umar Farooq Zahoor claimed that her ex-wife Sophia Mirza conspired with former accountability minister Shahzad Akbar and FIA director (late) Dr Rizwan in June 2020 to file false money laundering and kidnapping accusations against him to set the FIA on him and conduct a revenge campaign. The court verdict supported his contention that Shahzad Akbar exploited his position by forcing FIA Lahore to launch bogus proceedings against him despite lack of evidence and authority.

Sophia Mirza, a former model, said that her ex-husband Umar Farooq Zahoor and his pals Sadaf Naz and Muhammad Zubair had kidnapped their young girls to Dubai in September 2009 after their divorce.

The judgment noted that Sadaf Naz’s petition argued an unjustifiable delay of almost 10 years in registering the FIR in 2009 in Karachi against alleged offence, and that the prosecution failed to present any evidence against the defendants. Sadaf Naz said she was unlawfully lured into the “false and fraudulent” case and should be acquitted.

Zahoor’s counsel Rana Rehan contended that Sophia Mirza had settled the lawsuit with her ex-husband in 2013 for one million dollars. He referenced a Supreme Court’s ruling on the settlement of matter between Khushbakht Mirza and Umar Farooq for Rs10,000,000.

In June 2018, local news media claimed that Sophia Mirza, appearing as concerned Pakistani citizen Khushbakht Mirza, had filed a complaint against Dubai-based Pakistani-Norwegian businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor, alleging fraud and money-laundering of Rs16 billion.

Khushbakht Mirza had applied to the FIA to act against Zahoor for alleged money laundering, and on Shahzad Akbar’s directives, Dr Rizwan’s of FIA Corporate Crime Circle filed two cases against Zahoor.

Sophia Mirza falsely accused Umar Farooq Zahoor of gold smuggling, stealing billions of rupees, defaming Pakistan, and plundering Pakistani firms. Shahzad Akbar took the matter to former PM Imran Khan’s cabinet. The cabinet authorised an investigation into the both cases, without knowing that Pakistan’s Supreme Court and a UAE Shariah Court had earlier decided the custody of couple’s girls.

FIA Lahore Chief Dr Rizwan placed Zahoor on the Exit Control List (ECL), obtained his non-bailable warrants and issued red notices through Interpol.

After FIA inquiry found no evidence of Sophia Mirza’s allegations, Interpol removed names of Zahoor and others in false cases

. It’s worth mentioning that a few weeks ago; Pakistani media reported that Umar Farooq Zahoor held the rare Graff watch that Imran Khan sold after receiving it from Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Suleman. Zahoor claimed that Bushra Begum’s close friend Farah Gogi had sold him the said watch.