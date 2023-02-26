Share:

LAHORE - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested seven al­leged terrorists of banned outfits dur­ing intelligence based operations in Punjab. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 57 intelli­gence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of ter­rorism, in which 57 suspected persons were interrogated and seven alleged terrorists were arrested with weap­ons, explosives and other prohibited materials. The arrested terrorists in­cluded members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Ahmadullah, Osama, Mu­hammad Faizan Ahmed Butt, Nazir Rehman, Hamad Khan, Abdul Rehman and Amanullah, he said and added that safety fuse 23.3 feet, prima card 4.5 feet, 13 detonators, 3 batteries, an electric switch, 73 pamphlets of banned organization, 54 stickers, 6 magazines, 2 books, a receipt book, 2 mobile phones and 15960 rupees in cash were recovered from them. He said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage peace across the province and wanted to target important instal­lations and religious places.

SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS FINALIZED FOR PSL MATCHES

Lahore police are all set to provide complete protection to the visiting na­tional and international players, offi­cials as well as spectators of the Eighth Edition of World class Pakistan Super League T-20 cricket series to be start­ed from today (Sunday) with an even more elaborate and improved security plan than the previous ones. This was stated by Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana here on Saturday. Lahore police have chalked out a comprehen­sive security plan for the upcoming matches of PSL Eight T-20 cricket se­ries to be held at Gaddafi Stadium La­hore. According to the security plan, more than 8,000 police personnel including 11 SPs, 35 DSPs, 443 upper subordinates, 162 lady police officers and officials, 43 teams of elite force, 107 teams of dolphins squad and 58 teams of police response unit during the matches will ensure foolproof se­curity of the event along with smooth flow of traffic, he added.