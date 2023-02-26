LAHORE - Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Saturday strongly rejected the local media reports about the government's instructions to the authorities to stop salaries and pensions immediately due to the prevailing economic situation of the country.
Dar swiftly reacted to a story published in an English newspaper (not The Nation) and said on Twitter, “Fake news and spreading the same cause harm to the national economic interests. Kindly refrain from circulating such reports/news without verifying same from the concerned ministry!” Earlier, the Ministry of Finance issued a rebuttal maintaining that rumours about the government’s instructions to stop pays and pensions etc, were completely false. “This is completely false as no such instructions have been given by the Finance Division, which is the concerned federal ministry. AGPR has confirmed that pay and pension have already been processed and will be paid on time. Further, other payments are being processed as per routine,” a press release of the finance division said. There were certain rumours doing rounds that the government had instructed to stop such payments. The clarification comes after the media report claiming that the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) had been told by the finance ministry to “stop clearing all federal ministries and attached department’s bills until further orders”. “Even the clearance of salary bills has also been stopped,” claimed the report, which quoted “top official sources” as saying that “operational cost-related releases faced difficulties mainly because of lingering financial difficulties being faced by the country.”