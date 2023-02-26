Share:

It would appear as though Pakistan has chosen to walk on a diplomatic tightrope by abstaining to vote on the resolution demanding an end to the unjust occupation of Ukraine by Russia. This is rather ironic considering that for decades, we have been demanding similar action in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) but when the time has come to stand against a similar situation elsewhere, we have fallen silent. No longer are we in a position to criticise the international community for turning a blind eye to the atrocities committed in IIOJK because we have done the same to Ukraine.

Member states of the UN General Assembly passed the resolution with a two-thirds majority; it rejected the forcible acquisition of Ukrainian land and instead, called for just and long-lasting peace in the country. Pakistan found itself to be one of the 32 countries that abstained from voting. Our representatives stated that while we support the spirit of the resolution, there are certain provisions that go against our principled stance. What provisions, why they seem to be contradictory and why is this so severe that Pakistan abstained from voting altogether are questions that have not been answered.

Taking on such a stance is problematic because while we may condemn the occupation, we are in no way contributing towards making the situation better. For decades we have been faulting the international community for acting the same way when it came towards the Kashmir issue and now, we are guilty of the same tactics. In fact, we showed the same kind of indifference when President Zelenky called Arif Alvi and asked him to extend a helping hand. Our priority has always been to fight against human rights violations and to prohibit an entire population from using their right to self-determination is very much a problem that we have stood against, and should continue to stand against as well.

The reason why conflicts like that in Ukraine, Palestine and Kashmir continue on for decades is because countries prioritise their self-interests over all else. It is understandable that there is a degree of diplomatic pressure that overrides these issues but we are well-aware of what the right thing to do is. To still decide to extract ourselves from taking on a more active role is then hypocritical of us. We must realise the irony of the situation and re-evaluate the approach we have adopted.