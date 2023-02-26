Share:

KARACHI-The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has fixed the maximum prices of 38 medicines.

As per details, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) reset the prices of 38 medicines on February 10. The health ministry has sent the summary to fix the med-icines’ prices. Sources said that the 38 medicines include injections, tablets, creams, gels, and drips. The MRP has been set after the decrease in the price of 20 medicines while the maximum price of 18 medicines has been fixed too. The notification stated that the prices of medicine for skin infections, eye drops, bone illnesses, blood pres-sure and heart diseases me has been decreased. Further-more, the prices of medicines for lungs, blood, joints, cholesterol, and others are fixed.