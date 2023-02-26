Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon on Saturday directed all the city deputy commissioners to ensure the closure of markets and shopping malls in the city by 8:30pm in the wake of an energy conservation plan crafted by the federal government.

Mr Memon wrote to all the deputy commissioners (DCs) in this regard. On the other hand, he directed the DCs to ensure that wedding halls and restaurants were shut by 10pm.

Earlier, the centre had instructed the Sindh government to enforce the energy conservation plan. Ministry for Inter-provincial coordination penned a letter to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urging the Sindh government to implement the plan.

The directive had bound all the DCs to ensure compliance with the direction followed by the commissioner’s instructions to present a report on the implementation. A month ago, the federal government approved the energy conservation plan.

Flanked by ministers Sherry Rehman, Khurram Dastgir and Marriyum Aurangzeb, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed to decrease the electricity consumption of all public departments by 30 percent.

Mr Asif said the federal cabinet meeting in a symbolic action was also held without the use of any electricity. He hoped that the measures would be Rs62 billion for the country, facing financial crunches amid depleting foreign exchange reserves.