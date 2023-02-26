Share:

LAHORE - The 2nd edition of Engineering and Healthcare Show (EHCS) 2023 concluded at the Expo Centre, here on Saturday. EHCS is a flagship sector-spe­cific trade event of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). In the 2nd edition of EHCS, foreign delegates from 38 countries visited the exhibits of 209 exhibitors participating in EHCS to get first-hand experience of the whole range of engineering and healthcare products being of­fered by Pakistan. Representatives from 25 trade associations and chambers were present during the show and discussed areas of mutual coop­eration with their regulatory counterparts from African and CARs countries. FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry), LCCI (Lahore Chambers of Commerce & Indus­try), SCCI (Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & In­dustry) and GCCI (Gujranwala Chamber of Com­merce & Industry) also participated in the event and held extensive negotiations with their coun­terparts Chambers/Association. During the exhi­bition, Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive TDAP and Dr. Fareed Iqbal Qureshi, Secretary TDAP held dis­cussions with their counterpart Trade Promotion Organizations. Areas of interest pertaining to im­proved collaboration in the field of trade growth and mutual interests were discussed. During the event, TDAP organized around 1842 sectors spe­cific B2B meetings of foreign buyers with local exhibitors in which extensive discussion was held in generating business and future trade collabora­tion. These sectors included Pharmaceutical, Sur­gical, Chemicals, Agricultural Machinery & Imple­ments, Safety Equipment, Construction Material, Home Appliances, Furniture.