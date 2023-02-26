Share:

LONDON-The Eurovision Song Contest, being held in Liverpool in May, will get £10m from the UK government, it has been announced. It will be spent on operational costs like security and visas, as well as making sure the event “showcases Ukrainian culture”. Local authorities in Liverpool have already pledged £4m in funding. Around 3,000 tickets to the song contest will also be made available for Ukrainians living in the UK. Liverpool is staging the event at its M&S Bank Arena on behalf of Ukraine, whose Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 show, as the war means it cannot take up hosting duties. It will be the first Eurovision Song Contest to be held in the UK for 25 years. The tickets for Ukrainians living in the UK, across nine shows, allows “compatriots here to enjoy the event and celebrate our country’s rich culture and music”, said Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko. There will be a £20 charge for each sale, with the cost subsidised by the DCMS for those on the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, the Ukraine Family Scheme and the Ukraine Extension Scheme, who are eligible to apply for tickets. The government funding is intended to “support security, visa arrangements and other operational aspects of the contest”, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said. The money will also support Liverpool City Council as well as host broadcaster the BBC’s partnerships with Ukrainian acts.