Share:

LAHORE - Pun­jab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Masood Anwar has said that exhibition of pet birds and animals will be organized in upcom­ing Horse and Cattle Show 2023. A meeting regard­ing arrangements of Horse and Cattle Show 2023 was held here on Saturday. Dog show, horse dance, camel dance, greyhound race would also be organized in the event, he added. He further said that Mall Road, Jail Road and other places would be decorated beauti­fully in connection with the Horse and Cattle Show.