PESHAWAR - State Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi along with Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori here on Saturday visited Police Lines and expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the suicide blast. They were flanked by KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali. They offered Fateha for the departed souls of the victims of Police Lines suicide blast and extended sympathies to the injured and bereaved family members of the martyred.