FAISALABAD - Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of melon and complete it by mid of March to get bumper yield. A spokesman for the agriculture department said here on Tuesday that time from February to mid-March was most suitable for melon cultivation, hence farmers should immediately start cultivation. He said that delay in the cultivation may affect its yield to a large extent. More information in this regard could be obtained from agri helpline or from field staff of agriculture department, he added.