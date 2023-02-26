FOREIGN FUNDING CASE.
ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday accused former prime minister Imran Khan of “misusing” his interim bail on medical grounds to avoid the due process of law in foreign funding case against him and urged a local banking court to form a medical board for examination of the PTI chief.
The FIA also alleged the ex-premier for not cooperating with the agency in connection with the investigator into the alleged prohibited funds received by his party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), according to an application filed by FIA with Islamabad's banking court.
Meanwhile, the court after a brief hearing of the case summoned Chairman PTI Khan for a personal appearance on February 28. It is likely that Khan, while accompanied by other senior leaders of PTI will appear before the court on the fixed date.
In October 2022, the FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle in Islamabad had booked Khan and other PTI leaders for getting “ill-gotten” money, through a United Bank Limited (UBL) account registered under the name of the PTI, from Arif Naqvi — the owner of the Wooton Cricket Limited and the founder of Dubai-based Abraaj Group.
Following this, a special court had granted Khan an interim bail. He later kept getting extension in the bail on medical grounds, after he was injured in the gun attack during his party’s long march in Wazirabad on November 3 last year.
FIA in its application, a copy of which is available with The Nation, said that a bail plea of Khan was pending before the court.
“After getting an interim bail, the accused is misusing the concession and not appearing before this court and in fact, he is not cooperating with the process of law,” it said. It added that the PTI chief neither has joined the investigation nor is he appearing before the court on one pretext or the other, till date.
FIA said that since long, the chairman PTI had been presenting a “stereotype medical certificate” of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore contrary to the fact that he claimed that his problem was related to orthopaedic. It further said that such medical reports were not credible as these have been issued by the hospital owned by the accused himself.
The agency said that “the principles of fair play and justice require” that the accused is to be examined by the board of expert doctors on the subject from Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) or Polyclinic. The application underlined that their report could be entertained. The application in its final prayer appealed to the court to order the constitution of a medical board for the examination of accused. The board may kindly be “directed to submit a report qua physical health or mobility of the accused in the light of injuries claimed by him on his leg in the best interest of justice,” the application concluded.