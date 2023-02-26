Share:

HYDERABAD-A 16-year-old girl lost her life after she was hit by a bullet shot during a celebratory firing in a marriage

ceremony in Chaang village in the limits of Hatri police station on Friday night. The police informed that the deceased Rahiba Mazhar received a gunshot to her head. She was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

The police said a suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident but the FIR has not been lodged so far. Meanwhile, three people were killed and another was wounded in an armed clash between two rival groups belonging to the Mahar and Ghumro communities in Bagarji town of Sukkur district, a private media reported on Saturday.

According to the police, the firing incident occurred within the limits of Bagarji Police Station due to old enmity, while after receiving the information, the police were quick to reach the scene. Police said that the heavy firing that continued from both sides led to the siege of Bagarji High School children. More than 100 children were inside the school; later on, the police safely evacuated the children. A search operation was underway for the arrest of culprits, said police. In another incident, a child who was crossing the road was hit by a car on Saturday, while two other children and a woman were injured in the same accident near the Highway Jamali Bridge in Karachi.

According to a private media report, eyewitnesses to the incident said that the victim’s family was crushed under the car, and the driver drove away after seeing the crowd gathering.