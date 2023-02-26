Share:

QUETTA - The allottees of Gwadar Develop­ment Authority (GDA) Employ­ees Cooperative Housing Society Gwadar met the Director Gen­eral (DG) of Gwadar Develop­ment Authority (GDA) Mujibur Rehman Qambrani on Saturday in his office and requested the handover of the allotted plots in the said scheme. The delega­tion included Gulzargachki, Dr Norbaluch, Dr Aslam Dostin, Dr Hafeez Baloch, Kambara Nsar, Dr Tariq Sakhi and others. Allot­tee Association told the DG that the GDA’s ECHS housing scheme was started in 2009 but despite the passage of 14 years, the plots are not being handed over to the allottees, which is causing serious concern among the al­lottees. “GDA has issued NOCs of over 100 schemes but its own launched scheme has been stalled for a long time,” the dele­gation said and requested the DG to resolve the matter on priority basis. The delegation recalled the DG GDA that a commitment was made to them in a meeting held in 2018 promising to start the construction work within 3 months. The DG, on the occa­sion, directed the legal session to study the case fully and report him within a week so that other matters can be discussed and ob­stacles in the way of the scheme can be removed. He promised that he would be with the allot­tees until their issue is resolved. The delegation thanked him and expressed the hope that DD GDA will do its best to improve the scheme.