For centuries people did their work by hand or with the help of animals. That process did not harm the environment and climate but rather helped to cherish the environment. However, the situation changed by AD 1800.

Until now, people have been searching for comfort in machinery and engines. In the process, they forgot to think about the environment that would be destroyed by machinery. Global warming is caused by machinery like cars, motorcycles, and factories emitting harmful gases that warm the environment. It is believed that in 2070 the warmth will increase by 30 degrees. If it continues to increase so, people will not be able to live. It is now the duty of the world to see some sources to reduce the level of warming.

ZUBAIDA BAHOT,

Karachi.