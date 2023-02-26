Share:

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday conferred 75 gold medals and 248 degrees to students in the 13th convocation of Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST).

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Sardar Khan, Caretaker Minister for Education Rehmat Salam Khattak, Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development Hamid Shah, Mayor, DC Kohat, parents of students and others were present on this occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Ghulam Ali said that knowledge is power and ornament of future but unfortunately we increased the number of universities and did not increase the ratio of higher education from 11 percent.

He said that teachers are the builders of the nation, and along with education teachers should also pay special attention to build the charter of students to bring change in human attitudes.

While congratulating the successful students, Governor Ghulam Ali said that the youth who have completed their education have to take over the country and should work for the development and prosperity of the country in future.

The Governor said that in practical life, the youth have to face challenges in their respective fields, but they will have to struggle continuously to face these challenges. Besides, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali also visited Kohat Small Industrial Estate and participated in Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry function as a special guest.

On arrival at the Industrial Estate, Kohat Chamber of Commerce President Arshad Hayat and former President Syed Faiq Shah, founder of Kohat Chamber Rashid Paracha welcomed the Governor and thanked for visiting the Industrial Estate.

The president of the trade action committee Haji Abid Khan, the chairman of the central association of trade unions, Azmat Bangash and a number of representatives of the business community of Kohat also participated in the event.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor said that not only the country’s economy is being driven by the industry tax, but the country’s industries are also providing the most employment to the people. He said that the development of the industry is very important for the country’s economic development. The provision of all facilities to the country’s industry is the need of the hour.

The founder of Kohat Chamber, Rashid Pracha, asked about temporary relief in taxes .

The governor asked the representatives of the Industrialist Association and Kohat Chamber to inform him in writing about their complaints related to the departments so that these complaints can be addressed in a joint meeting with the heads of

These departments and the Industrialist Association and Kohat Chamber next week. The governor also inaugurated the police check post in Industrial Estate.