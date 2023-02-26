Share:

ISLAMABAD-Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that despite challenging situation, the government is determined to set the economy on stability and growth trajectory

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division. Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir discussed important financial matters related to Azad Jammu & Kashmir and pace of public welfare schemes and projects with the finance minister in the meeting. Prime Minister AJK apprised the finance minister of the initiatives of AJK govt to enhance its revenue generation and sought support of the federal government in this regard. The meeting also discussed the ongoing and future development projects in AJK. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar welcomed Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, AJK Prime Minister, and expressed federal government’s commitment for the development and progress of Azad Jammu & Kashmir. He further added that the welfare and development of the people of Kashmir is among the top priorities of the government and no stone will be left unturned for its development. He offered the full assistance of Federal Board of Revenue to the AJK government in its quest to increase its own receipts. Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlighted the economic outlook of the country and said that despite challenging situation, the government is determined to set the economy on stability and growth trajectory. Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, thanked the finance minister for extending support for the progress of the people of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on development projects of Capital Development Authority (CDA). The meeting reviewed the progress on the development projects carried out by CDA especially related to housing projects for the overseas Pakistanis. The meeting was apprised that CDA has initiated a number of short term and medium term housing projects for overseas Pakistanis. It was informed that one of these housing projects is in the completion phase and has been launched for registration. Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar emphasizing the importance of overseas Pakistanis in the economic and financial development of the country and directed the CDA authorities for fast track and early execution of housing projects for overseas Pakistanis by maintaining international standards and transparency through online system. The finance minister further directed the authorities to extend maximum facilities in these projects to attract overseas Pakistan’s investment in the country. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Member (Planning & Design) CDA, Member (Estate) CDA, DG (Land) CDA and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.