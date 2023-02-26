Share:

ISLAMABAD - A special session of the Business Advisory Com­mittee of the Senate was held here on Saturday at the Parliament House to discuss austerity measures in wake of the current financial situ­ation of the country. At the outset, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani observed that hard decisions have to be taken to overcome challenges on the economic front, according to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat. He sought recommendations from parliamentary heads of various political parties in the Senate.

He also called for putting weight behind the gov­ernment decisions to strictly implement the aus­terity plan in the best interest of the country. The committee was also briefed about the steps taken for celebrating the golden jubilee of the Senate.

He said that all efforts were being made to cel­ebrate it in a simple way. He informed that pre­viously events and special sessions at four pro­vincial assemblies were also planned and foreign dignitaries of friendly countries were extended invitations. “However, keeping in view the current situation, all these measures have been reviewed.”

The Senate chairman said that the whole event would now take place in Islamabad and regrets would be extended to counterparts abroad. He said that the Senate Secretariat was also working on a proposal to reduce the fuel limit for chair­persons of committees. Besides, no additional honorarium will be extended to employees of the Senate during the current financial year, he said. “There was also a proposal to impose a ban on foreign visits for three months.” The chair­man observed that all these steps will help re­duce burden on the national exchequer. Sanjrani said that the Senate special session has already been summoned on 15, 16 and 17 March.