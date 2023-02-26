ISLAMABAD - A special session of the Business Advisory Committee of the Senate was held here on Saturday at the Parliament House to discuss austerity measures in wake of the current financial situation of the country. At the outset, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani observed that hard decisions have to be taken to overcome challenges on the economic front, according to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat. He sought recommendations from parliamentary heads of various political parties in the Senate.
He also called for putting weight behind the government decisions to strictly implement the austerity plan in the best interest of the country. The committee was also briefed about the steps taken for celebrating the golden jubilee of the Senate.
He said that all efforts were being made to celebrate it in a simple way. He informed that previously events and special sessions at four provincial assemblies were also planned and foreign dignitaries of friendly countries were extended invitations. “However, keeping in view the current situation, all these measures have been reviewed.”
The Senate chairman said that the whole event would now take place in Islamabad and regrets would be extended to counterparts abroad. He said that the Senate Secretariat was also working on a proposal to reduce the fuel limit for chairpersons of committees. Besides, no additional honorarium will be extended to employees of the Senate during the current financial year, he said. “There was also a proposal to impose a ban on foreign visits for three months.” The chairman observed that all these steps will help reduce burden on the national exchequer. Sanjrani said that the Senate special session has already been summoned on 15, 16 and 17 March.