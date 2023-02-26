ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday notified a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Rawalpindi III, VIP Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Jabi, Sajjad Shaheed, Microwave, Maritime, Khanda, Fateh Jang, Karima, Gul Mohammad Shaheed, T-2, 132/66KV, Bahtar, Murt, Qutbal, Laniwala, Fateh Jang City.II, Gagan, HIT and Facto Cement feeders and surrounding areas.