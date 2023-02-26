Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sat­urday notified a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to neces­sary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power sup­ply of different feeders and grid stations would re­main suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Rawalpindi III, VIP Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Jabi, Sajjad Shaheed, Microwave, Maritime, Khanda, Fateh Jang, Karima, Gul Mo­hammad Shaheed, T-2, 132/66KV, Bahtar, Murt, Qutbal, Laniwala, Fateh Jang City.II, Gagan, HIT and Facto Cement feeders and surrounding areas.