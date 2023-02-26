Share:

Lahore - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Saturday said that solving the problems of citizens at police station and circle level was their first priority and the primary duty of field officers, so all DSPs and SHOs should perform their duties with hard work and diligence in providing all possible relief to the citizens.

The IG Punjab said that the lack of communication with officers across the force, from DSPs and inspectors to constables, should be eliminated as best results could be achieved only through close communication between officers and subordinates.

He said that when the officers and subordinates were in close contact with each other, not only there would be timely actions against the criminals but also it would be possible to ensure the immediate solution of the problems of the citizens.

He directed that all the field officers should spare no effort in serving and protecting life and property of the citizens along with maintaining law and order in the society. The IG Punjab reiterated that all possible measures would be taken for welfare and timely promotion of DSPs, inspectors and sub-inspectors and no slack would be left in the welfare measures.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that hard-core policing should be done to prevent crimes and arrest proclaimed offenders across the province, especially the ongoing operations to arrest proclaimed offenders inside country and abroad should be made more effective by communicating with the plaintiffs and information sharing.