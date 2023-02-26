Share:

PML-N leader says Imran caught red handed, ‘plastered leg will no more save’ him n PTI chief calls Maryam ‘spoilt brat nurtured on corruption money’ n Info minister shares Imran’s anti-judiciary speeches on social media.

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pa­kistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Saturday took to Twitter and hit out at each other over corruption claims.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said that PTI Chairman Im­ran Khan was the first ever prime minister who was caught red-handed stealing over Rs58 billion as his “chor Dako (thief, robber)” narrative has fallen flat.

In a series of tweets, she alleged that former first lady Bushra Bibi used to demand bribe up to five-carat diamond and jewel­lery for signing a file. Imran had proved himself guilty of all forms of corruption, she said.

“Oh, how the mighty have fall­en! Your squeals are not amiss as you have been the king of con­spiracies, thriving [and] sur­viving on them with the help of your Godfather Faiz and his ves­tiges,” she wrote on Twitter. Maryam challenged Khan to “watch the spoilt brat check­mate you so Godsons [and] pawns like you are relegated to irrelevance”.

Accusing Khan of avoiding courts and “begging for ad­journments”, she said that this was a “glaring admission of you being guilty”. “ Plastered leg will no more save you. Man up [and] face the law,” she said challeng­ing the former prime minister to face the judiciary.

She said her tweets had made them (PTI) speechless but their own deeds that defied their rhetoric. “First ever time they are on their own & unable to grapple with the changed re­alities. They & their masters are done & dusted Insha’Allah,” Maryam Nawaz said.

Earlier, former PM Imran Khan tweeted, “Shameless & calculated attacks on SC judges by PDM & spoilt brat Maryam, nurtured on corruption money, have one purpose only - to run away from elections even by vi­olating Constitution. By attack­ing SCP, they are damaging the Federation & ensuring law of jungle prevails in Pak.”

“PDM leadership seen chal­lenging us to dissolve KP & Pun­jab assemblies if we want elec­tions! Now, when confronted, they are petrified of elections knowing they will be decimat­ed. So they are maligning the SC judges & are ready to violate the Constitution to avoid elections,” Imran tweeted. “Strongly con­demn the fascist approach of Imported govt to treat our polit­ical prisoners detained during our Jail Bharo (court arrest) movement as criminals & ter­rorists. Our ldrship & workers are protesting against this fas­cism, violation of fundamental rights, & crushing nation.”

“Under spiralling prices while rulers get NRO for Rs 1100 bn looted wealth for themselves. Refusing to abide by prison rules for political detainees re­flects a desperate & dictatorial mindset, which makes our peo­ple even more determined to stand up for Haqeeqi Azadi.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Infor­mation and Broadcasting Mar­riyum Aurangzeb on Saturday shared Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf Chairman Imran Khan’s an­ti-judiciary speeches on social media to expose his hypocrisy.

She, in a tweet, termed Imran Khan “Munafaq-e-Azam”. The tweet also included a video clip showing his rants against the ju­diciary on different occasions.