With the domestic currency increase and a gain in the country’s foreign exchange reserves, an upward trend to the problem is being seen. The currency stands recovered at Rs 260 to a dollar in the inter-bank market. Adding to this, the rupee is supported by the upcoming $700 million loan from China and $1 billion deal signed with Uzbekistan on Friday. The deal concluded the 8th meeting of the Pak-Uzbek Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation and entails a commitment to increasing bilateral trade.

Both developments are positive and are likely to help the nine-year low in our reserves. However, especially with the Uzbek deal, if the money is not allocated properly and in relevant sectors, it will be of no use. Complementary to the Beijing loan, the IMF is also on its way to resumption and this might provide further direction for the rupee.

However, we are still managing a high risk of default on foreign debt repayments and this is the time to exercise better judgement. There are fears of a long-term debt trap, given that Beijing is already an important creditor for our external debt. Our $20 billion reserves were mostly dried out by import payments and debt repayments to China in December 2022, and the IMF delay made matters much worse. There was another repayment due in FY23, estimated to be rolled-over.

With more debt being added, we must use any investment opportunities and grants at this moment strategically and cautiously. If the Uzbekistan trade deal is not put toward sustainable development in the energy, oil, resources and relevant industries, we will be repeating past mistakes. As of now, the influx of aid will shore up Forex reserves and the currency improving for the second consecutive week is a positive development. In the long-term, an improvement to the balance of payments crisis will help the raw material crisis and help reopen factories.