Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday said that not a single worker of Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) courted arrest in Multan on Saturday, as ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ had proved to be a “flop show”. Talking to a pri­vate news channel, Musadik Malik predicted that Imran Khan would retract his assertion of filling the jails, as another “U-turn” of PTI chief was around the corner.

“Instead of calling his work­ers to court arrest, Imran Khan should show some courage and court arrest himself first,” Musa­dik Malik quipped. He further said that Imran Khan considered it his political right to use offen­sive language against the state institutions. He alleged that Im­ran Khan had a tendency of us­ing “foul language against politi­cal rivals and state institutions”. Musadik Malik asserted that the polarisation in Pakistani politics had aggravated to an extent that it was impossible to have a criti­cal and rational discussion.

“It [polarization] needs to be de-escalated through political dialogue,” he added.