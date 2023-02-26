Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday said Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in Karachi will be inaugurated by the end of 2023, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan shared pictures of the construction site and said despite all the challenges faced by the construction industry and difficulties in importing cancer equipment, MashaAllah Shaukat Khanum Karachi is set to open at the end of this year.

تعمیراتی صنعت کو درپیش تمام ترچیلنجز اور کینسر کےآلات کی درآمد میں مشکلات کےباوجود شوکت خانم کراچی، ماشاءاللہ رواں برس کےاواخر میں افتتاح کیلئے تیار ہے۔کراچی کا شوکت خانم میموریل ٹرسٹ جسامت میں لاہور کےاسپتال سے دوگنا اور سرطان کی(تشخیص و علاج)کےجدید ترین آلات سےمُزیّن ہوگا۔ pic.twitter.com/QrRJKQDYcj — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 26, 2023

“SKMT Karachi will be twice the size of Lahore & will also have state of the art cancer equipment.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the prime minister broke ground for the hospital, located in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area in 2016.

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, established in the memory of PM Imran Khan’s mother who succumbed to cancer in 1985, has established a number of hospitals, laboratories, and research centres all over Pakistan.