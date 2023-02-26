Share:

SIALKOT - Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif formally inaugurated the new building of Syed Med­ical Complex here on late Friday evening. He said that the institution would progress and serve people of the city in healthcare field and the health ser­vices would be improved. Asif said the place where the institution had been built, the entire area is providing medical ser­vices and the area is like centre of Allama Iqbal’s city. He said that if the in­stitution needed any kind of guidance or help from him, he would make all efforts to fulfil his respon­sibilities. Administra­tor Medical Complex Dr Zaheer-ul-Hassan Rizvi, in his welcome address, thanked Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muham­mad Asif as well as the business community of Si­alkot especially President Sialkot Chamber of Com­merce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Vice President (VP) SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh and Group Leader Sheikh Riaz-ud-Din for participating in the inaugural ceremony. He said Syed Medical Complex had been con­ducting eye surgeries for free for the past 20 years and providing free lenses to the deserving patients. He said that in 2005, the complex provided free medical treatment to 50 patients brought from Azad Jammu and Kashmir after earthquake. Radiolo­gist Dr Khalid Mahmood Janjua, Dr Ayub Yousaf and General Surgeon Dr Muhammad Nadeem were also present.