KARACHI-Hamdard University on Saturday conferred 1212 degrees to the graduates of 2023, comprising of 22 candidates who have qualified to be awarded PhDs, 29 M.Phils, 75 Master degrees, and 1086 Bachelor degrees in its 25th Convocation-2023.

The 25th Convocation of Hamdard University – the first held physically after two years of Covid situation. Addressing the occasion, Chancellor Hamdard University Sadia Rashid said our founding chancellor, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, in addition to being a hardworking physician, educationist, philanthropist and vi-sionary, was also a patriot and tried to be a good Muslim and human being. She requested the gathering to raise their hands and keep a few moments of silent prayer for brothers and sisters of Türkiye and Syria who are suffering from that tragic devastation. She also acknowledged that this is a memorable milestone for the teachers as well as for the parents. Without them, there would be no Universi-ty, no Convocation, no Graduates! To the parents and guardians, we are grateful for entrusting their precious children to us. You can now join our Alumni of over 32,000, around the world, hopefully contributing to society at different levels, in positive ways.

Vice Chancellor of Hamdard University Prof. Dr. Syed Shabib ul Hassan said, it is his privilege and honor to welcome audience as we are celebrating the Silver Jubi-lee Convocation Ceremony of Hamdard University. Although we are celebrating the Silver Jubilee of the University’s Convocation, this institution itself is almost 32 years old. He said, “As I reflect for a moment on past history, these three decades are a reflection on the dedication and determination of every single person within the University’s community who have contributed since its establishment in 1991.

I am forever grateful to the leadership of Hamdard, my student community, alumni and colleagues who followed the vision and mission of the Founder-Chancellor Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said and made this University what it is today.” He said that we are truly privileged to have with us, the Consul General of Japan, ODAGIRI Toshio on this auspicious occasion. The presence of the Japanese Consul General has made this convocation ceremony more meaningful for the graduates, and every one of us, he said.

He also welcomed the team of the University of Essex, UK in the ceremony and expressed hope that our relationship will bear fruitful results for students in both countries.

Of the total students, 27 meritorious students were awarded Hamdard University Gold medals and eight Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said Medals.