Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Us­man Anwar on Saturday said that solv­ing the problems of citizens at police station and circle level was their first priority and the primary duty of field of­ficers, so all DSPs and SHOs should per­form their duties with hard work and diligence in providing all possible relief to the citizens. The IG Punjab said that the lack of communication with officers across the force, from DSPs and inspec­tors to constables, should be eliminated as best results could be achieved only through close communication between officers and subordinates. He said that when the officers and subordinates were in close contact with each other, not only there would be timely actions against the criminals but also it would be pos­sible to ensure the immediate solution of the problems of the citizens. He directed that all the field officers should spare no effort in serving and protecting life and property of the citizens along with maintaining law and order in the society. The IG Punjab reiterated that all possible measures would be taken for welfare and timely promotion of DSPs, inspectors and sub-inspectors and no slack would be left in the welfare measures. Dr. Us­man Anwar directed that hard-core po­licing should be done to prevent crimes and arrest proclaimed offenders across the province, especially the ongoing op­erations to arrest proclaimed offenders inside country and abroad should be made more effective by communicating with the plaintiffs and information shar­ing. He directed that the criminals and mafias who illegally grabbed property of the citizens were the evils of the soci­ety, and indiscriminate actions should be taken against them in order to eliminate them and bring them under the grip of the law. In this regard, detailed reports of these actions should be sent regularly to the Central Police Office through con­cerned DPOs. He gave these directions during a meeting with DSPs and SHOs from different districts of the province at the Central Police Office. The IG Punjab inquired about the problems faced by the field officers and gave them guide­lines on public service and security. The IG Punjab while giving instructions to the DSPs and inspectors said that there should be no delay in giving first relief to the citizens by ensuring prompt registra­tion of cases on the applications of daco­ity, theft and robbery with unknown sus­pects. He further directed to expedite an effective follow-up so that the cases may be worked out and the accused should be punished because the protection of life, property, honor and security of the citizens was their first duty. Dr. Usman Anwar directed that in all the districts of the province, operations should be ex­pedited to stop the production, use and sale of metallic strings & kites and the ac­cused involved in such activities should be given punishments. Additional IG Wel­fare and Finance, Riaz Nazeer Gara, DIG Headquarters, Humayun Basheer Tarar and DIG IT, Ahsan Younis and other offi­cers also participated in the meeting.