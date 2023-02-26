Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper parts during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind and thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore sixteen, Karachi twenty-two, Peshawar fourten, Quetta seven, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad ten and Murree three degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind with thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while partly cloudy with chances of rain and wind with thunderstorm in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula four degree centigrade, Jammu fifteen, Leh minus nine, Anantnag and Shopian three degree centigrade.