Share:

LAHORE-Matloob Ahmad of Lahore Garrison Club emerged as the leader after completion of three rounds in the 9th JA Zaman Golf Championship here at the Lahore Gymkhana Course on Saturday.

Matloob is ahead of his rather furiously competitive combatants with three rounds scores of 70, 69 and 70 and a total match aggregate score of 209, seven under par. This highly capable one of the national golf scene, who has numerous golf titles to his credit possesses winning attributes that are spectacular. Matloob’s nearest rival in the final round to be played today (Sunday) is Ahmed Baig of Royal Palm. Eight birdies on holes 7, 8 and then on 10 and 11 and four consecutive birdies on holes 15, 16, 17 and 18 reflected incomparable merit. Earlier in the round, he had been a little messy as he encountered a double bogie on the 5th hole and bogies on holes 4 and 6.

The whole effort oozed ofcalibre and secured for him the second position on the leaderboard and competition wise he is placed at a score of 210, six under par and merely one stroke behind the leader Matloob. From the statistical angle, his score for three rounds were 69, 73 and 68.

The flow of the game will certainly not be placid in the final 18 holes today (Sunday) as the mighty one of the national golf scene, Shabbir Iqbal has worked his way into the vanguard and will join Matloob and Ahmed Baig in the final three ball flite. At the conclusion of the second round, Shabbir was placed at the modest looking 12th position.

Battle hardened and capable that he is, he produced the best round of the third day, an outstanding 67 and thereby aggregated his score to an assertive 212, four under par and three strokes behind Matloob, the leader and now he will be on the run for victory.

Interestingly, also placed at 212 are two golfers associated with Lahore Gymkhana. Akber Mehroze is one and Sunny Masih another. Both will be vying for top honors today. A few others placed well are Shahid Javed Khan and M Munir. Both are bunched at 214, two under par. At 215 are Muhammad Alam and Taimoor Khan and at a score of 216 is Talat Ijaz.

As for the amateurs, the top performers are Mohsen Zafar, Hussain Hamid, Muhammad Shoaib and Damil Ataullah. They also play for top positions today. At the end, the prize distribution will be held at 3:30 pm at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club Lawns. The Zaman Family, sponsors of the event, will give away prizes at the prize distribution ceremony.