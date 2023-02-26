Share:

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi has reached out to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the deadlock with the Punjab government regarding PSL 8 matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Sethi contacted premier, who is also the PCB’s Patron-in-Chief, to brief the latter about the deadlock with the caretaker Punjab government over security expenditures of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight’s Lahore and Rawalpindi leg.

The PCB chairman told PM that the matches will have to be shifted to Karachi if the government does not stop demanding money for security, said sources.

They say that PM Shehbaz Sharif has assured the PCB chief of complete support and assistance.

“PSL is a national tournament and the national institutions are responsible for its arrangements,” said Najam Sethi.

According to the current PSL 8 schedule, Rawalpindi will stage 11 fixtures and Lahore will host nine matches.