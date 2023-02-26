Share:

KARACHI-NEPRA senior officials’ team, led by Member (Technical) Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, visited K-Electric (KE) head office to review KE’s performance and status of compliance with NEPRA’s Act, Performance Standards (Distribution) Rules 2005, Distribution Code and other applicable regulations, devised by the regulatory authority. KE CEO, Moonis Alvi, accompanied by senior management apprised NEPRA Authority about the power company’s status of initiatives and proactive measures being taken, pertaining to supply and demand over the summer months especially in the upcoming holy month of Ramazan. Further to this, KE management also briefed the Authority about the financial and operational challenges being faced and sought NEPRA’s support on such matters. Rafique Ahmad Shaikh emphasized on the continuous need to improve further and cater to the rising power demand. Moreover, he also directed the company officials to continue with its growth trajectory to achieve further efficiency and innovation by integrating clean energy projects in the system.