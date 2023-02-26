Share:

DI KHAN - Newly-appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani assumed charge of his office on Saturday.

On arrival at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, a smartly turned out contingent of Dera police presented him a guard of honour.

The DPO also laid a wreath on the memorial of police Shuhada at District Police Lines and offered Fateh for the departed souls.

Later, he was taken to various sections of the Police Lines including the canteen and Mess. The DPO also had a meal at Mess to check the quality of food while he expressed his annoyance over the unsatisfactory cleanliness situation. He directed for making betterment in cleanliness situation within three days.