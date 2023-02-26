ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday rejected a request by the Punjab government for postponement of by-election in NA-193 Rajanpur. The by-poll for the National Assembly seat, fell vacant following the death of Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari, will be held as per schedule on today (Sunday, February 26), according to the statement by the ECP. The ECP, in a statement, said the provincial governments had approached it for delay in the by-elections over security concerns, which had been raised by the Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner in a letter to the Home Department. It said all preparations for the by-elections had been finalised, adding that the Deputy Commissioner, representatives of police, Pakistan Army and Rangers would be present in the district monitoring room to tackle any untoward situation during the polling.
The ECP said the central and provincial monitoring rooms would work without any break to monitor the electoral process in the constituency.