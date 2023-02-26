Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sat­urday rejected a request by the Punjab government for postponement of by-election in NA-193 Rajan­pur. The by-poll for the National Assembly seat, fell vacant following the death of Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari, will be held as per schedule on today (Sun­day, February 26), according to the statement by the ECP. The ECP, in a statement, said the provincial governments had approached it for delay in the by-elections over security concerns, which had been raised by the Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner in a letter to the Home Department. It said all prepara­tions for the by-elections had been finalised, adding that the Deputy Commissioner, representatives of police, Pakistan Army and Rangers would be pres­ent in the district monitoring room to tackle any untoward situation during the polling.

The ECP said the central and provincial monitor­ing rooms would work without any break to moni­tor the electoral process in the constituency.