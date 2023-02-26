Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s ‘Oil Refinery Policy 2023’ has finally been presented to the Cabinet Committee for approval in the form of a draft.

This development marks a significant step towards the planned establishment of an oil refinery plant worth $4.5 billion by a Chinese company in Gwadar, as well as the construction of an oil refinery plant worth over $10 billion by Saudi Arabia and the UAE in Hub, Balochistan.

According to Gwadar Pro, upon its formal approval, the cabinet committee is expected to provide tax exemptions and incentives to stakeholders and investors in the oil industry.

According to details, the refining policy is divided into two components, one concerning the existing local refineries, and the other regarding investments in new refineries across the country.

The policy has established a blueprint for exemption from an array of taxes and duties.

This includes customs duty, surcharges, withholding taxes, general sales tax, any other ad valorem tax, or any other levies on imported equipment or materials intended for use in the refinery, without any prerequisite certification by the Engineering Development Board.

Furthermore, the policy stipulates that the federal government will aid in the acquisition of comparable exemptions from provincial and local taxes.

Exemptions will be available to foreign contractors or sub-contractors for the execution of services related to construction, operations, and engineering performed in Pakistan with respect to provincial and federal taxes.

Refineries will be exempted from the withholding tax requirements under the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 for payments made to non-resident individuals, including contractors or their associates, for the acquisition of machinery or equipment to be installed in the project.

An official from OGDCL told Gwadar Pro that no new refinery has been established in Pakistan over the past 40 years, and that the country needs a new plant with a capacity to process 400,000 barrels of crude per day to meet its high demand for petroleum.